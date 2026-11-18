PRAGUE, November 18. /TASS/. The Czech Republic won't issue entry visas to players of the Russian national team to play in the 2027 World Female Junior Championship, the official website of the Czech television broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

"Russian athletes will be barred from entering Czech territory," Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar was quoted as saying by the outlet.

According to the media source, he previously discussed the situation with the executive management of the Czech Ice Hockey Association, which earlier opted to boycott any matches against Russia.

The executive management of the Czech Ice Hockey Association, in turn, will inform the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) about the refusal to issue visas to Russian female athletes.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled for January 8-16 in the Czech city of Ostrava.

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) passed a ruling stating the full admission of Russian teams to international competitions. On November 8, reports announced that the Russian national team had been included in the roster for the 2026 World Junior Championships.

IIHF’s ban against Russia, Belarus

In February 2022, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions over the developments in Ukraine.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were also barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the IOC and the IIHF had no say in this.

On July 30, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027. The IIHF stated that: "Following the IIHF Disciplinary Board Decision, the IIHF Council re-analyzed the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s request that it be permitted to enter a Russian Team in each of the following IIHF Championships: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF Women’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 202; and IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027."

In early September, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IIHF decision to extend the suspension of Russian national teams.