SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The first-ever trilateral meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, and Donald Trump of the United States is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT), a TASS correspondent reported.

The talks will be held at the Qilin Shanzhuang state residence in Shenzhen, which hosted full-scale bilateral talks between Putin and Xi.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, the talks will be attended by the delegations, which have already been agreed upon. However, work on a potential communique continues.

The leaders themselves will decide how long their meeting will last. According to Ushakov, the agenda may include a wide range of issues, including "festering" conflicts around the world. Another major topic will be building relations between the largest powers and their influence on the global situation.

After the summit, Putin is expected to hold a news conference to brief on his contacts.