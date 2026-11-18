TEL AVIV, November 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel’s General Security Service have launched a "targeted operation" to destroy military facilities belonging to the radical Hamas movement west of the "yellow line" in the central Gaza Strip, the Ynet news portal reported.

According to the report, the operation is targeting Hamas facilities that "pose a threat to Israeli security forces."

The Times of Israel newspaper, in turn, noted that the IDF press service has not yet released any information about the raids. At the same time, the publication cited Palestinian media reports that Israeli tanks and armored vehicles had advanced into the central Gaza Strip for the first time since the ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave took effect in October 2025.

In January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Earlier, the Axios portal wrote citing a source that last week, US President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take measures aimed at implementing his peace plan. The arrangements outlined a two-phase plan, with phase one envisaging a cessation of hostilities, the release of detainees, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops. Phase two envisioned further steps toward ending the conflict and establishing the future governance of the enclave.

On July 30, 2026, Trump announced the agreement on the second phase, which provides for the complete disarmament of Palestinian armed groups.