WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin rejected reports that Iran could possibly stage a dirty bomb attack in Washington.

During hearings at the Committee on Homeland Security at the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Democratic congressman Al Green asked Mullin whether he agreed that "Iran is not an imminent threat in terms of a dirty bomb plot?"

"Yes," Mullin replied.

CNN reported on November 16, citing sources, that, according to US intelligence, Iran is plotting to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington DC targeting senior representatives of the Trump administration. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei slammed these reports as groundless allegations geared to create a pretext for a renewed aggression against Iran. Meanwhile, amid the rumors of a dirty bomb, the White House said that is sees no threats against the United States.