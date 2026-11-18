CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and African countries showed a readiness to "build bridges of cooperation" at this month's summit in Moscow, Amira Abdelrahim, deputy assistant to the Egyptian foreign minister for Eastern and Southern European affairs, said at the 4th Russia-Africa Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The Russia-Africa summit held in Moscow in October demonstrated the sides’ commitment to promoting the development and strengthening of their mutual partnership, as well as their readiness to build bridges of cooperation," she noted. "It is necessary to develop political dialogue and strengthen mutual understanding on the implementation of specific programs and projects that deliver mutual benefits, address the priority needs of African countries and contribute to their development."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry representative emphasized the importance of translating the political understanding achieved into practical action and called for focusing primarily on projects aimed at ensuring sustainable development across the African continent. In particular, she said, this includes partnerships in manufacturing and investment, energy, agriculture and mining, the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as the establishment of free trade zones and new trade corridors in Africa.

In addition, Abdelrahim said, particular attention should be paid to humanitarian cooperation, especially personnel training, and the exchange of the latest achievements in technology and innovation, including space exploration.