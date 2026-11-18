SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will be substantive, particularly given the current situation in the world, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Putin and Trump will be able to engage in full discussions and address important issues in any format, both one-on-one and on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, he told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

TASS has compiled the Russian presidential aide’s key statements.

Putin-Xi-Trump meeting

- The Putin-Xi-Trump meeting will be substantive, particularly given the current international situation.

- "The three leaders have a lot to discuss given the turbulent situation in the world."

- The three leaders may recall their countries’ role in World War II and their participation in shaping the UN system.

- Russia, China and the United States fought fascism together and were among the founders of the United Nations. This experience could be useful today as well. "Why not consider building further cooperation on these positive factors?"

- The foundations of relations between major powers and the overall improvement of the global situation will be the topics of the Putin-Xi-Trump meeting.

- "The discussions will focus on how to further develop relations between the major powers - the world's largest powers - and how cooperation among these major powers can contribute to improving the global situation as a whole."

- US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are evidently conducting negotiations in Europe while keeping an eye on developments in Shenzhen.

- "I believe they will be working with an eye on what is happening in Shenzhen. The event here is bigger, while what is happening there is important, but of secondary importance."

Possible Putin-Trump meeting

- Putin and Trump may meet tonight for the first time on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

- "It has been decided that they will probably also meet during a gala dinner tonight, provided all the leaders attend. They will definitely meet tomorrow, at the APEC summit’s plenary session and immediately afterward."

- Putin and Trump are poised to engage in multiple discussions during the APEC summit.

- "Moreover, I anticipate that our president and the president of the United States will have several opportunities to converse throughout the duration of the APEC proceedings."

- The leaders will be able to engage in full discussions and address important issues in any format, both one-on-one and on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

- "When the leaders meet face to face, believe me, they will have a full-fledged conversation, regardless of whether they are sitting in armchairs, on chairs, on stools, or simply standing face to face. There will be a meeting."

- Putin and Trump have a great many issues to discuss at their upcoming bilateral meeting. "There are a great many issues to discuss."

- The meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit will be held in a limited format, without the participation of large groups of officials.

- "The number of participants will definitely be quite small. There will be no large delegations."

Humanitarian operations

- Russia conveyed its warmest words of gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in the recent humanitarian operation in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region.

- "Frankly, we have already conveyed our warmest words [of gratitude]. We thanked Melania and members of her team for their active involvement in preparing the Alyoshki mission."

- Russia would welcome any assistance toward a humanitarian mission in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

- "Assistance from any supporters toward holding such <…> a humanitarian mission [in Konstantinovka] is welcome."