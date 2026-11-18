MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Approximately 30,000 people are mobilized into the Ukrainian armed forces every month, Fedor Venislavsky, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) and a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, said.

"The required quota has remained at around 30,000 per month for over a year--that is how many people are being recruited into the armed forces through mobilization," he said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Venislavsky acknowledged that among these 30,000, there is "a fairly significant portion" of those who, due to their age or health condition, are unable to perform combat duties, despite the fact that military medical commissions deem them supposedly fit for service.

General mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended repeatedly. The authorities do not disclose the total number of those drafted into the army, while doing everything possible to ensure that men of draft age cannot evade service. Ukrainian social media regularly features footage of forced mobilization and clashes between citizens and military enlistment office staff, who literally stage raids on men in the streets and public places.

The authorities openly state that it is impossible to refuse mobilization, and military registration offices acknowledge that they have quotas they are required to meet. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets has published reports on violations at military enlistment offices, noting that they often effectively turn into places of detention.