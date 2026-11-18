VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) doesn't have the authority to assign blame to any party to the conflict for strikes targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) because of the technical nature of the agency’s mandate, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has told reporters.

"There are political considerations and technical considerations on that. I will start with the technical consideration. Technical consideration means that we are not analysts in the sense of a political analyst, such as you can be, a journalist or somebody who can have opinion," he said. "We are an international corps of monitors. When we - nuclear monitors, inspectors - when we pronounce ourselves on something, it must be something on which we can have an independent capacity to verify things."

In his words, the role of the agency is to promptly inform the global community about technical incidents and attacks: "We inform promptly, even things that we cannot verify."

On November 15, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov called on Grossi to make it clearer to Kiev that attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are unacceptable. In his words, the director general has traditionally avoided naming Ukraine as the party at fault.

Prior to that, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said the IAEA had been responding with neutral statements to the killings of ZNPP employees by high-precision Western weapons. In his view, the agency needs to articulate a firmer position regarding Ukraine’s attacks targeting the nuclear facility.