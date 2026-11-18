BERLIN, November 18. /TASS/. Markus Frohnmaier, deputy chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group, has criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government for its decision to allocate an additional $300 million for missile purchases for Ukraine.

"The Merz government is now pledging to give Ukraine another $300 million of German taxpayer money for missiles! It’s a bottomless pit. Shouldn’t we be providing relief to our own people amid an economic crisis instead of squandering German tax money on missiles?" Frohnmaier wrote on X.

On November 17, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin would contribute $300 million toward the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine as part of a joint military aid package with Norway under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. He said the new package would focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses by supplying PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor in Europe. Since February 24, 2022, Berlin has provided Kiev with over 45.7-billion-euro worth of humanitarian aid and some 57.8-billion-euro worth of military aid. Alongside official channels, various German private and public organizations regularly send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stated that arms deliveries to the Kiev regime only protract the conflict.