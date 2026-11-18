SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. In his address at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China, To Lam, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, extended a warm invitation to leaders of APEC economies for the forthcoming summit in November 2027, which Vietnam will host on Phu Quoc Island.

In his remarks, President To Lam underscored the significance of the Doi Moi (renewal) policy that Vietnam has embraced for the past four decades. This transformative approach has positioned Vietnam among the world's 32 largest economies, boasting a GDP exceeding $500 billion, and has established the nation as a vital hub for manufacturing and exports, particularly in the fields of electronics, processing, and industrial production.

"Vietnam’s renewal journey aligns closely with APEC’s vision. Once an economy that began its integration into the global market relatively late, Vietnam has now emerged as an enthusiastic partner, working collaboratively with other APEC members to create frameworks for cooperation and foster the region's future growth. The key lesson from our experience is that innovation fuels development, openness paves the way for new opportunities, and integration empowers economies to thrive together," To Lam said, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

As he concluded his address, the Vietnamese leader unveiled the planned agenda for APEC 2027. The festivities will be spread across various regions of Vietnam, actively engaging local authorities, businesses, and communities, culminating in a High-Level Week on Phu Quoc Island.

"General Secretary and President To Lam warmly invited representatives from the business community to join Vietnam during APEC 2027, encouraging collaboration to seize new opportunities, achieve collective success, and advance into a new era of development characterized by self-reliance, innovation, inclusivity, and shared prosperity," the Vietnamese news agency reported.