MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Chinese venture capital and investment firm Yunze Capital have agreed to a long-term strategic investment partnership. A respective agreement was reached on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, stated RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also Russian President’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with other countries.

"Russia and China are expanding their practical technology and investment partnership. The RDIF and China’s Yunze Capital agreed to establish a long-term strategic investment partnership on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. <...> The new agreement with Yunze Capital is aimed at developing high-tech projects and industrial cooperation between Russia and China," Dmitriev wrote on Max.

Together with partners from APEC countries, the RDIF has already implemented over 60 projects with a total value exceeding 900 bln rubles ($10.9 bln) in infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and other sectors, he added.

Key focus areas for new partnership include investments in advanced materials, industrial automation, and aerospace, maritime, and deep-sea technologies. The parties also intend to facilitate the localization of production and technologies, as well as the establishment of joint production chains involving Russian and Chinese companies.

The RDIF and Yunze Capital plan to assist companies from both countries in entering the Russian and Chinese markets, as well as in attracting investors and industrial partners. The creation of a joint investment fund is being considered as one potential mechanism.

"Transformation of technological capabilities of Russia and China into commercially successful industrial projects is the crucial thing. We are pooling investments, technologies, and expertise of companies from both countries to develop joint production ventures and enter new markets," Dmitriev concluded.