SHENZHEN, China, November 18. /TASS/. A large crowd of APEC leaders surrounded Russian President Vladimir Putin at a gala reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin managed to exchange a few words with many of them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

According to the diplomat, apart from US President Donald Trump, "there were several other people" with whom Putin was able to have a brief conversation. "The Indonesian leader," Prabowo Subianto, was definitely among them.

"A large crowd of leaders surrounded Vladimir Vladimirovich. He managed to exchange a few words with many of them, say something, and reach agreements on certain matters," Ushakov noted, adding that "tomorrow is another full working day," during which further contacts may take place.