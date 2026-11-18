YEREVAN, November 18. /TASS/. Armenia did not join the "charter" defining the "key principles" of European security, signed at the summit of the European Political Community in Dublin, because of some wordings related to NATO that it didn't agree with, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament.

"We did not join for one reason, which I transparently told our partners, because there were a lot of references to NATO. And I have already clearly stated our position that yes, we have started the process of joining the European Union, but we haven't decided in our policy to join NATO, to take that step," he said.

He added that Yerevan was amenable to the rest of the charter. He said that Armenia will not move to join the military-political alliance. Pashinyan said that EU partners were sympathetic to Armenia's position.

On November 13, in Dublin, about 40 countries signed the charter defining the "key principles" of European security, a charter which once again framed Russia as a nation to be feared.