BUDAPEST, November 18. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China on the sidelines of the APEC summit will be of historic significance and should make the world safer, Balazs Orban, a member of the European Parliament from the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance party, said while commenting on the trilateral talks scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The stakes are incredibly high: the agenda may include issues such as limiting nuclear weapons, resolving international conflicts and overcoming tensions between great powers. In a world where the logic of war has increasingly prevailed in recent years, the very fact of direct talks between the leaders of these three great powers is already a very important signal," Orban wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

"May this meeting finally make the world safer!" the MEP added. For many years, Balazs Orban served as a political adviser to his better-known namesake, former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In 2024, in an effort to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the latter held a series of meetings with the leaders of precisely these three countries, Balazs Orban recalled.

He also noted that "while the whole world is talking about the United States, China and Russia," Europe is not at the negotiating table where the most important international issues are being discussed. "As for the European political elite, which loves to lecture others while considering itself a superior caste, perhaps it will take its rightful place in the new world order: watching from the sidelines as others make history," the Hungarian MEP concluded.