SHENZHEN (China), November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the trilateral summit meeting of Russia, China, and the US was a success, primarily thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who facilitated an open discussion.

"China’s role was decisive, as it was President Xi Jinping who initiated this meeting," Putin told the media. "I believe it was a success - largely, I repeat, because the Chinese president managed to create a relaxed atmosphere for an open discussion."

"In my view, this is very important and creates the conditions for further exchanges - not just of information, but also for the development of potential solutions," he added.

Putin also described the trilateral format as successful, though he did not rule out the possibility that certain decisions might be reached within other frameworks - perhaps involving a different list of participants.

"That said, I believe this current format is both timely and effective, especially considering - as I have already mentioned - that China, Russia, and the United States are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Naturally, international security depends to a significant extent on us," he added.

Putin also congratulated the president of the People's Republic of China on the success of his initiative.

"Secondly, I would like to thank him for this initiative. I believe that all the issues raised for discussion - which I have already outlined - were addressed in a timely manner. The very fact that they were discussed and that common ground was found for resolving them is, without a doubt, a positive development," Putin concluded.