SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday for the excellent organization of the trilateral summit with the United States.

The presidents of Russia, China and the United States, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, respectively, exchanged warm goodbyes after the trilateral summit, which Trump left slightly earlier.

Xi Jinping personally escorted the Russian president and wished him a safe journey as Putin is due to depart for Tajikistan on an official visit.

"Thank you very much," Putin told Xi. "Thank you for the organization [of the summit] - everything was outstanding. It seems to me that no one even expected how it would go."