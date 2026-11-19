SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Washington opposes the introduction of global regulations on artificial intelligence, US President Donald Trump said at the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

"We do not want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology," he pointed out.

"It’s superintelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It’s almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements, so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," Trump said.

"So, we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly," he added.