SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made no statements during the open portion of his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

TASS has compiled the key details of the meeting.

Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin made no statements during the open portion of his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Putin and Trump shook hands and exchanged a few words.

The two presidents are meeting for the first time since the August 2025 summit in Anchorage.

The meeting between Putin and Trump lasted 35-40 minutes, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

It began at approximately 12:15 p.m. local time (4:15 a.m. GMT).

The White House press pool reported that the meeting had ended at around 5:00 a.m. GMT.

Putin and Trump made no joint statements to the media following their bilateral meeting, a TASS correspondent reports.

Trump's remarks

Trump said he is looking forward to a trilateral meeting.

The US leader said he has an excellent relationship with the Russian president. "We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time."

Trump expressed confidence that his meeting with Putin would produce excellent results: "I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this [meeting], or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this."

Meeting arrangements

The leaders held their talks after the plenary session of the APEC summit concluded at the Shenzhen Center for International Exchanges.

The brief meeting between the two leaders took place ahead of a trilateral meeting involving Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Delegations

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev attended the meeting on the Russian side.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attended on the US side.

Reaction to meeting

The trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China will have a major impact on international relations, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Hurriyet.