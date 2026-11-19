SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev took part in the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, a TASS correspondent reported.

The brief meeting between the two leaders is taking place ahead of a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US is represented by State Secretary Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.