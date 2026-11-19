NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk has acknowledged that the 2014 coup in Ukraine would not have happened without the US Department of State's backing.

"It is also true that that we, Americans, staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine," he told The New York Times. "That is an offensive action, and without the US State Department and other agencies' help, this would not have happened."

A coup took place in Ukraine following a three-month standoff between supporters and opponents of European integration, known as the "Euromaidan." President Viktor Yanukovich was removed from power. The population of the southeastern regions, which is predominantly Russian-speaking, refused to support Ukraine’s new government. A referendum was held in Crimea, and as a result, Crimea and Sevastopol reunited with Russia in March 2014.