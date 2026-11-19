SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States has established their leading role in shaping a new architecture for international and European security, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council said on his MAX social media channel.

"A meeting took place of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States - the heads of the three most important global powers. Their leading role has been defined in shaping a new architecture for international and European security, as well as in arms control and the resolution of major regional conflicts," Medvedev wrote.

"Today, Europe (as well as Britain, which has broken away from the EU) is of no use to anyone. It is of no use because it panders to Nazis and Banderites, masking this with empty, meaningless chatter about freedoms," he pointed out, adding that European leaders are merely stoking the flames of war rather than trying to extinguish them.