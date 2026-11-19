STOCKHOLM, November 19. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to attack the Crimean Bridge in an effort to convince the European Union of the need to provide more money to fund its armed forces. This opinion was expressed by Finnish politician Armando Mema, a member of the Freedom Alliance party.

"Ukraine continues attacks on Crimean bridge. There is no strategic value in doing so, as the bridge is being rebuild in short time. <…> What it does, is in fact convince Western public opinion that somehow, the military support for Ukraine is working", he wrote on X.

The politician concluded that Kiev was succeeding in convincing European taxpayers, but that this approach was "heading toward nuclear escalation."

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, on November 16 and 17, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge, causing it structural damage. A criminal case was opened on a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Criminal Code of Russia). Experts are assessing the damage, the Transport Ministry said. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Traffic on the automobile and railway roads of the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended. The railway service was restored. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation around the Crimean Bridge, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.