SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during today’s bilateral meeting with US leader Donald Trump, at the initiative of his counterpart, significant attention was devoted to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We discussed this [the Ukrainian conflict] yesterday with the Chinese president, and today, at the initiative of the US president, we devoted a great deal of attention to it during our bilateral meeting," Putin said at the start of the trilateral summit with China and the US.