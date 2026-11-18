NEW YORK, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's appearance at the APEC summit in China alongside US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping effectively squashes any idea that Russia is isolated globally, Bloomberg writes.

It notes that the Russian leader has given a "powerful rebuff" to the West's efforts to make a pariah out of Russia.

In the "family photo" of APEC leaders Vladimir Putin stood right in the middle next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump. Before that, he had a brief conversation with the American leader. This demonstrates the closeness he shares with these other world leaders and that Russia is still a diplomatic heavyweight in the world, Bloomberg says.

The agency reminds that tomorrow Putin, Trump and Xi will hold a trilateral meeting. The talks will be the eighth face-to-face contact between the leaders of Russia and the United States across Trump's presidential terms.