MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Portugal cannot transfer additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said during a visit to Kiev.

"As for the aircraft themselves, this is impossible because they are extremely necessary for protecting Portugal’s airspace," he said at a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. The recording was published by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

"Not only the land territory but also the maritime territory needs to be protected. The risk of danger to Portugal’s territory is quite high, whether at sea or on land. Therefore, our armed forces must protect Portugal’s territory," Rangel continued.

According to him, Portugal could supply equipment for F-16s or train Ukrainian pilots, but "first we need to look at the Defense Ministry’s budget."

On November 17, Vladimir Zelensky asked Western partners for another 40 F-16 fighter jets and 8 billion euros to cover a shortfall in the military budget.