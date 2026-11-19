LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. The first-ever trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will expose Europe’s lack of geological power, Reuters columnist Ron Bousso wrote.

In his view, despite being a major trading bloc, the European Union is excluded from key international talks, ranging from efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to discussions on Iran. "The bloc’s geopolitical power does not match its economic weight," the columnist pointed out.

Bousso cited internal divisions, cumbersome foreign-policy decision-making, which is based on consensus, and heavy reliance on NATO and US military power as factors behind the EU’s declining geopolitical influence.

"Ultimately, transforming the EU from an economic powerhouse into a geopolitical force will require more than procedural reform. It will require a rethink of the bloc’s identity," Bousso emphasized. "If this doesn’t happen, Europe risks being left out of discussions that could have profound implications for its economy and national security. Shenzhen offers a preview," he added.

The leaders of Russia, China and the United States are expected to hold a trilateral meeting later on Thursday.