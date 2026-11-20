WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia, China and the United States could bring progress to all humanity, Diane Sare, who announced her bid for the 2028 presidential election in January as an independent candidate, told TASS.

"I would like to congratulate the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States for proceeding to have such an important meeting in Shenzhen. Billions of people on our relatively small planet hope that these three large powers can begin to chart a path forward that leads to peace and stability for the world as a whole, and an end to the idea of unilateral hegemonism," Sare said, commenting on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

"President Trump once commented that if the United States and China worked together, there is no problem that couldn’t be solved. If the United States, Russia, and China cooperate to diminish the threat of war, and to uphold universal principles of human dignity and justice, no one will be able to stop the progress of mankind," the US presidential candidate emphasized.

At the same time, she pointed out that "there are some, particularly in the UK and EU, who are unhappy that this meeting occurred". "I think we would be justified in questioning their motives. How can one object to diplomacy?" Sare noted.

"I don’t expect that these preliminary talks will bring an immediate end to the unjustified war against Iran, the crimes Israel is committing against her neighbors, or a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, but I believe that an important step has finally been taken in the right direction, and I am hopeful that more steps will follow in the same path," she emphasized.

The presidents of Russia, the United States and China held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace.