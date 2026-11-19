SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow considers the deployment of any foreign troops to Ukraine to be unacceptable, yet the European Union keeps pledging to send troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Any form of potential military cooperation [between Kiev and the EU] is a problem that we have to pay special attention to. We keep saying that any troop deployment to Ukraine is unacceptable to us," he noted. "What do the Europeans say? ‘We want to end the war, but we will immediately send troops.’ In fact, what they are telling us is, ‘We will not allow peace in Ukraine,’" Putin added.

According to him, this is why Russia has invited European Union representatives to visit Moscow to discuss all these issues. "This would include ways to ensure the security of both Ukraine and Russia, as well as European security as a whole," the Russian leader stressed.