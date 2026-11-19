KURSK, November 19. /TASS/. Eleven people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Kursk, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

TASS has compiled the key information about the aftermath.

Circumstances of attack

The Ukrainian military launched a drone attack on Kursk, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

In the city center, falling debris and the blast wave damaged an apartment building, private houses, the regional arbitration court building, the Central City Library, a public services center and the Kursk Medical College.

The facade and windows of an emergency trauma center were also damaged.

In addition, several cars caught fire as a result of the attack, while many others sustained damage.

Casualties

Eleven people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in the attack, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

Response and investigation

Khinshtein said he was personally overseeing the situation.

Residents of the damaged buildings will be accommodated in temporary shelters if necessary.

Educational institutions have also been advised to follow the procedures in place when a missile alert is declared, observing all necessary safety measures.

Where possible, afternoon classes are recommended to be held remotely.

The Kursk Region Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the protection of the rights of civilians injured in the Ukrainian attack on Kursk, following instructions from regional prosecutor Dmitry Burko, the regional prosecutor’s press service said.

First Deputy Kursk Region Prosecutor Sergey Lubenets and Sergey Papanov, prosecutor of Kursk’s Central Administrative District, have gone to the scene.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist attack under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee have begun taking measures to establish all the circumstances of the incident and collect evidence of criminal activity by Ukrainian armed formations.

The models and specifications of the weapons used in the attack, as well as the specific members of Ukrainian armed formations involved in the crimes, are being identified.