MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The European Commission will add a proposal to ban visas for Russian athletes to its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"The European Commission has drafted another package of sanctions," he said. "Among other things, the draft will also include a proposal about a visa ban for Russian athletes."

At the same time, he added that he was not authorized to disclose details of the initiative.

The European Commission vowed to prepare the draft 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions until late November in order to have it adopted by the end of the year.

Earlier, European Commissioner Glenn Micallef, who is in charge of the EU’s sports, cultural and youth policy, wrote on his X page that since 2007, the European Commission will be barred from Erasmus+ sports grants if they allow Russian athletes to compete under their national flag.