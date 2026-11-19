MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The atmosphere at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump - as well as throughout the entire APEC summit - was very good, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Responding to a question from the news program Vesti about how things went, Lavrov said: "That wouldn't be very proper discuss now, because a press conference by the president [of Russia, Vladimir Putin] is about to take place."

"The atmosphere was very good, both at the APEC summit and during all the bilateral meetings - including the meeting with President Trump and the trilateral meeting that has just concluded," Lavrov said.