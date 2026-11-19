SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. In today’s world, cooperation among major powers is not a matter of choice but a necessity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a trilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

"In today’s world, we are all interconnected. I often say that humanity lives in a single global village. We are bound by a shared destiny. Both the prosperity and the misfortunes of any one of us affect everyone. In this global village, major powers bear a special responsibility. Constructive cooperation among them is not a matter of choice, but an absolute necessity," Xi Jinping emphasized.