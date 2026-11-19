SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Final preparations are underway at the venue where Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will soon meet for a trilateral summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The trilateral meeting will take place at the Kylin Villa residence.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov previously reported that the leaders would determine the meeting's duration themselves. According to him, the talks may last longer than the time allotted by protocol.