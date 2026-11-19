DOHA, November 19. /TASS/. The Saudi-led coalition has delivered airstrikes on Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa and two more Yemeni governorates, the Houthi-controlled SABA agency reported.

According to the agency, the attacks targeted the city of Sanaa, and the Saada and Taiz governorates. A medical center was damaged in Taiz, it said.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Turki al-Maliki said that the coalition’s air defense forces had repelled a Houthi missile attack on the Saudi capital.