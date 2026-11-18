WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Muslims are expected to number 2.57 billion worldwide by 2035, surpassing Christians (2.52 billion), according to a forecast by the US-based Pew Research Center.

"For centuries, Christianity has been the world’s largest religion. That may soon change. Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians by 2035," the researchers said, noting that both groups are growing, but Muslims are growing faster.

In 2020, the world had about 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims. "By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide," the center said.

The global population is projected to grow 29% between 2020 and 2070. Muslims are expected to account for 36% of the population by then, up from 26% in 2020, while Christians will remain at around 29%.

Hindus and Jews are projected to decline as a share of the global population, while Buddhists are expected to shrink both in number and proportion. "All other religions combined are expected to experience a modest increase in number," the researchers said.

The projections assume that most global population growth in the 21st century will occur in Africa, the center added.