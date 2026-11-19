SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia is implementing fundamental reforms in its economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the APEC summit.

He emphasized that Russia remains open to the world while simultaneously strengthening its economic potential.

"To this end, we continue to implement fundamental reforms at home to improve our industrial base and technological capabilities, and control inflation. We have radically changed the structure of Russia’s domestic economy," he said.

According to the president, Russia is also prioritizing the development of cutting-edge industries, such as digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and nuclear energy.