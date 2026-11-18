SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies will coordinate their efforts in using traditional and new energy sources, the Shenzhen Initiative of the APEC CEO Summit indicates.

"We urge <…> to assist the energy transition, coordinate the use of traditional, renewable and new energy sources, promote construction of infrastructure for the marine energy use, and strengthen cooperation in the sphere of early warning of energy security threats and information exchange," the document indicates, with its text posted by the Xinhua news agency.

APEC economies also support the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies by small and medium enterprises, the Shenzhen Initiative indicates.

APEC CEO Summit attendees urged "to support the AI use by small, medium and micro enterprises through target pilot projects, the buildup of the potential and the joint use of the digital infrastructure, and promotion of practical scenarios of its use implemented in different sectors," the document reads.