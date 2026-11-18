CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. The objectives set by President Vladimir Putin to increase Russia’s trade with African countries are entirely achievable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said at the fourth Russian-African Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Trade and economic cooperation does not yet correspond to the potential and the level of relations between Russia and African countries" as of today, he said, adding that "seeking new opportunities for growth in this sphere was the main theme of the Economic and Humanitarian Forum traditionally held on the sidelines of the [Russia-Africa] summit."

"At the opening of the Forum, President Vladimir Putin set a goal to double the volume of trade between Russia and the African continent, bringing it to over $50 billion in the near term. This is undoubtedly a large-scale and ambitious objective, yet it is entirely achievable both for us and for our African friends," Borisenko said.

"Innovative Russian technological solutions for key economic sectors, such as industry, agriculture, transport, finance, and others were presented to African leaders" during the summit, he added.

"Russia is prepared to share its experience with African partners, including in the area of digitalization of public and private services," the official concluded.