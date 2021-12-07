Belarus to introduce food embargo in response to sanctions

MINSK, December 7. /TASS/. Belarus is introducing food embargo for goods from countries pursuing the unfriendly policy against the country, the press service of the Council of Ministers said on Tuesday.

"Considering continuing attempts of the collective West to exert unlawful sanction pressure on our country, the Republic of Belarus has taken tit-for-tat measures. According to the decision made by the government, the food embargo will be introduced from January 1, 2022 in respect of a broad list of goods produced in countries implementing the discriminating policy and performing unfriendly actions against our country," the press service said.

Belarus imported foods from such countries amounting to over $530 mln within ten months of this year, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said. "Positions forming the basis of such import will be banned from the start of the next year," the government said.

According to the Cabinet decree posted on Tuesday, the ban covers certain goods from the EU, the US, Canada, Norway, Albania, Iceland, the UK, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Switzerland. The list of such goods comprises in particular pigs and pork, horned cattle meat, salted, brined, dried or smoked meat, vegetables, fruits, nuts, sausages and the like products, confectionery, salt, etc.

The European Union earlier introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus. Sanctions were also applied by the United States, the United Kingdom, and certain other countries.