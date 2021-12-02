Repatriation of Paul Whelan, Trevor Reed remains priority for Washington — Blinken

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. The repatriation of US citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, imprisoned in Russia, is a priority for Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursday.

"I will raise the cases of Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, two Americans who have been unjustly detained for far too long in Russia," he said. "Their release is an absolute priority for the United States, one that President Biden raises on every occasion."

Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. Trevor Reed, who attacked police officers in Moscow, was sentenced to 9 years in prison and fined with 300,000 rubles (about $4,000) in favor of the victims.