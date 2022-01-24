Reagan’s ex-adviser Suzanne Massie granted Russian passport

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov granted Russian Passport to Suzanne Massie, US writer and former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, on Monday, Massie’s representative in Russia Balthasar Schaldenbrand told TASS.

During the solemn ceremony, Massie thanked the aide, whom she frequently communicated with during his service as Russia’s Ambassador to the US in 1998-2008. She noted that Ushakov was a "successful and popular Russian Ambassador to the US."

The ex-adviser pointed out that obtaining the Russian citizenship was important for her so that she could continue working on her seventh book about Russia.

In May 2021, Massie said on Russian TV that it would be an honor to accept the Russian citizenship, should President Vladimir Putin find it possible to grant it to her. She noted that she dedicated many years to bringing people of Russia and the US closer. Putin signed the corresponding order on December 30, 2021.

Massie was born in 1931 in New York. She is famous for her writing, including bestselling "Land of the Firebird." In the 1980s, she served as an informal adviser for US President Ronald Reagan on the Soviet Union.