VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. The UN should play a role in resolving international conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told TASS.

Grossi said he should not express his opinion on the ongoing processes in Abu Dhabi and elsewhere, given his possible future role as UN secretary-general, a position he is seeking. Grossi made the remark when asked by TASS about prospects for resolving the Ukraine conflict following the talks in Abu Dhabi.

The IAEA chief said at a press conference at the agency's headquarters that, in very general terms, "there must be a role for the United Nations in these processes." "This has been one of my main points in my campaign. It is not impossible."

Grossi said the IAEA's cooperation with Russia, Ukraine and Iran, as well as its work on other regional issues, demonstrates that engagement through multilateral mechanisms can "play a useful role in the solution of conflicts.".