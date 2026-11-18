MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. Ties with Russia remain non-negotiable for Belarus and will never be used as a bargaining chip in relations with any Western country, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said in an interview to India’s CNN-News18 television.

When asked whether Washington’s decision to lift a number of sanctions on Belarus was a reboot of the US-Belarusian relations, and how this can affect Minsk’s relations with the European Union, he replied: "Naturally, we proceed from the priority of building normal relations, relations that would be mutually beneficial both to us and to the United States of America, though certainly not to the detriment of matters that are of fundamental importance to us."

"For example, the Republic of Belarus’s relations with our closest ally, Russia, can never be a bargaining chip when building any relations with any Western country," reads the text of the interview, published by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. "This is an unconditional priority."

"Naturally, such a dialogue between Belarus and the United States, <…> cannot go unnoticed by Europe. But I must say that today relations with the European Union, due to the restrictions imposed against us at the time, are no longer of a critical nature for us," Ryzhenkov said.

"We have redirected our trade and foreign policy efforts toward other regions, and have succeeded very well in doing so. Therefore, at the moment, the issue of having European sanctions lifted is no longer acute for us," the top Belarusian diplomat added.

In his words, Minsk would still like to have normal relations with the European Union, adding that the sanctions need to be lifted. He described the unilateral measures against his country as "completely illegal and contradicting both the spirit and the letter of the UN Charter."

"Given the unlawful nature of these measures, we not only call for their repeal but are also raising this issue across various international legal venues," the minister said.