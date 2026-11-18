LONDON, November 19. /TASS/. A tanker was attacked off the Omani coast and caught fire, Reuters reported, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Coordination Center.

According to UKMTO, the incident occurred six nautical miles north of the Omani city of Khasab. "A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the engine room while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz," it said, adding that no information on the damage or casualties is currently available.

On Wednesday, UKMTO reported another such incident 13 nautical miles north of Khasab. A tanker caught fire after an attack. The fire was promptly extinguished. One crew member went missing. The search operation is underway.

Attacks on tankers in the area of the Strait of Hormuz were reported by UKMTO on November 16 and 17. Following them, Oman’s Maritime Security Center reported that the country’s rescue services had evacuated 24 crew members from the Tara Gas liquefied natural gas tanker after it caught fire.