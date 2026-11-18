TEL AVIV, November 18. /TASS/. Israel will indefinitely maintain control over buffer zones in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and Syria amid persistent security threats, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"Israel will not withdraw from security zones and will not change their borders unless [the Palestinian radical movement] Hamas is eliminated and the Gaza Strip is demilitarized, as well as until the Hezbollah movement is disarmed on the entire territory of Lebanon, and jihadist threats from Syria are eradicated," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement, distributed by his press service.

Besides, the Israeli defense minister warned that any attack by Hamas, Hezbollah, or Syrian jihadist groups will prompt Israel to take under control additional zones in corresponding areas.

Throughout 2026, Katz has repeatedly made similar statements. Details explaining the reason for this latest announcement were not provided.