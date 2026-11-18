MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian men held in secret prisons are being ransomed to their families or sold to military units, while Western countries are encouraging Kiev to fight "until the last Ukrainian," US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter stated during a TASS press conference.

"I am in no position of direct knowledge of anything, I only receive knowledge through the media. Based upon the information available, these aren’t just torture centers, these are kidnap centers, these are ransom centers, these are centers where Ukrainian men are held for ransom. And then they are bidded out to different military units, they are basically slaves who are sold to military units or attempted to be ransomed back to their families. The collective West is willing to create a conflict that compels Ukraine to fight until the last Ukrainian," he explained.

"If we encourage Ukraine to commit suicide on the battlefield, do you think we care about 40 men in a single building?" he added.

"Let me make this as clear as possible. The American people do not care at all about Ukraine, <...> they are using Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia, they view Ukraine as tool, that is it," he concluded.

On November 2, reports surfaced about a basement in a private house near Kiev, where about 40 men were being held against their will. The security forces present at the scene tried to prevent both the doctor and people from entering the building, and even used special equipment, but had to retreat under pressure from the outraged crowd. The basement was used as a "secret prison" for conscripted and military personnel who had gone AWOL, and a 14-year-old teenager who accidentally wound up there. He was badly beaten.

The prisoners, many of whom had signs of beatings, were released and sent to hospitals, and head of Zelensky’s office Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) even admitted that there are "many such houses" in Ukraine. However, the very next day, the authorities launched a campaign to discredit the protesters, and three were sent to jail, including a female doctor who reported the basement. Currently, the narrative of "provocation" is spreading in the Ukrainian media, and the topic of "secret prisons" is being hushed up.