VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. The people ensuring nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) face clear risks as a result of the ongoing shelling of the plant and the surrounding area, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

According to him, military activities continue to affect plant personnel and supporting safety infrastructure, with several ZNPP workers, contractors and personnel injured or killed.

"These incidents are stark reminders of the human costs of the conflict and of the risks faced by those responsible for maintaining nuclear safety and security," Grossi said at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors session.