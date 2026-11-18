BRUSSELS, November 18. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen couldn't help but smirk as she proposed using illegally held Russian assets to fund Ukraine for a fourth time.

She was speaking at a press conference where she unveiled a draft initiative to allocate 45-billion-euro ($48.5 billion) in additional EU funding for the Kiev government.

Von der Leyen went on to say that Kiev will receive the money virtually free of charge: EU member states will raise the money themselves in the form of a joint EU loan through the issuance of Eurobonds and will pay interest on this loan directly from the European Union budget.

"You might recall we have the G7 ERA loan [for Ukraine, approved in 2024 and worth 40 billion euro], where the payments are covered by windfall profits of the immobilized assets and this is an option here, too," Von der Leyen replied to a reporter’s question, suppressing a slight smile.

This is the fourth time she has proposed using the exact same funds for the loan. The money has already been earmarked for three separate EU financing packages for Ukraine since 2024.

Fourth time's a charm

The first time she proposed this was in 2024, when the European Commission earmarked these funds to cover ERA (Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration) interest payments from the Group of Seven to Ukraine worth 40 billion euro. Moreover, according to official EU documents, payments under this scheme are projected to run through 2042.

The second time was in 2025, when the European Commission pledged to channel unspent surplus from expropriated Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense industry.

The third instance actually also came today, when the European Commission pledged to spend another portion of these funds to cover interest payments on up to 25 billion euro in future loans to Ukraine from EU partner countries (the UK, Norway, Canada and Japan), which the Commission is urging them to provide to Kiev for 2027.

And, finally, in the fourth instance, von der Leyen de-facto claimed that the European Commission will still have funds left to service a new 450-billion-euro loan for Kiev in 2027.

Seizure of funds

Each year since 2024, the European Commission has been seizing from Euroclear approximately 3-4 billion euro in revenue generated by re-investment of Russian assets, according to the depository’s statistics.

Back in 2024, the European Commission justified its move claiming that the money allegedly "does not belong to Russia." A Belgian lawyer told a TASS correspondent at the time that such a claim is tantamount to arguing that "the interest on a bank deposit does not belong to its owner."