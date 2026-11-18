SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his formal daily schedule with talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at the Russian leader’s residence, the Conrad Hotel in Shenzhen.

Putin and his counterpart met following a reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in honor of the distinguished guests arriving for the summit. The two leaders previously met in June in Russia’s Volga Area city of Kazan in June, during the Russia-ASEAN summit, and they are now set to continue their dialogue.