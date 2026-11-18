SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was held in a friendly atmosphere, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"This [conversation] was a continuation of the ongoing, continuous dialogue between the two leaders of China and Russia. This conversation was held in the spirit of friendship, in a friendly atmosphere," Ushakov stated following the dinner reception in Shenzhen.

The reception was held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center on behalf of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in honor of the economic leaders of the APEC Forum.

The center is located in the Futian district on the territory of Xiangmi Park. The complex also includes the Shenzhen Cultural and Financial Center and the International Center for Theater Arts. The project was developed by a team led by Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering He Jingtang.

On November 19, Putin, Trump and Xi will hold a trilateral meeting. The talks will be the eighth face-to-face contact between the leaders of Russia and the United States across Trump's two presidential terms.